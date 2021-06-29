Menu

Canada

RCMP say helicopter fighting wildfire crashes near Evansburg, Alta.

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 12:02 am
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask. View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. File / Global News

A spokesperson for the RCMP says a helicopter that was helping to fight a wildfire about an hour west of Edmonton crashed near Evansburg, Alta., on Monday night.

Police did not say if anyone was injured in the crash.

Mounties were called to a report of a helicopter crash in a remote area near Evansburg, west of Highway 22 and north of Highway 16, at about 6:30 p.m.

In addition to Mounties being called to the scene, the RCMP said firefighters, paramedics and personnel with Alberta Wildfire were also deployed there.

“The location is not accessible by road,” police said. “Police continue to investigate.

“No further details are available at this time.”

Global News has reached out to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada for more information about what may have happened.

The helicopter was helping to fight a wildfire that began burning northwest of Evansburg and forced the temporary evacuation of nearby homes.

READ MORE: Alberta crews continue to battle out-of-control wildfire in Yellowhead County 

Evansburg is located about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton.

More to come…

Watch below: Some Global News videos about a wildfire burning in Yellowhead County.

