COVID-19: 16 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases up to 12,264, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported 19 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,901, including 57 that are active.

Five of the new cases are in Huntsville, while two are in Barrie, two are in Bradford, two are in Penetanguishene and two are in Ramara. Other cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, while one is in Innisfil and another is in New Tecumseth.

Six of the new cases are community-acquired, while four are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case, two are travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

Meanwhile, 64.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 24.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,264 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,496 — have recovered, while 12 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 544,414, including 9,129 deaths.