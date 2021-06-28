SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 16 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'All Ontario adults now eligible to book faster 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose' All Ontario adults now eligible to book faster 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose
A day after the City of Toronto is believed to have broken the world record for the most COVID-19 vaccinations in one day at a single clinic, the provincial government has expanded eligibility for anyone 18 and older who has had a first dose of an mRNA vaccine so they can now book an appointment to receive an earlier second shot.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 16 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of cases up to 12,264, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported 19 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing that total to 4,901, including 57 that are active.

Read more: All Ontario residents 18 and older can book 2nd COVID-19 shots June 28

Five of the new cases are in Huntsville, while two are in Barrie, two are in Bradford, two are in Penetanguishene and two are in Ramara. Other cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, while one is in Innisfil and another is in New Tecumseth.

Six of the new cases are community-acquired, while four are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case, two are travel-related and the rest are under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 64.6 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 24.9 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports 210 new COVID-19 cases, lowest count since mid-September

Of the region’s total 12,264 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,496 — have recovered, while 12 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 544,414, including 9,129 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Fitness industry frustrated by reopening delays in Ontario' Fitness industry frustrated by reopening delays in Ontario
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers