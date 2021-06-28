COVID-19: Saskatchewan sets new daily low this year with 17 infections

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan had its lowest daily number of new COVID-19 infections so far this year with 17 cases reported on Monday.

Health officials said today’s numbers bring the overall infection total in the province to 48,505. This is the lowest increase since Oct. 7, 2020, when 10 were reported.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 43 from 48 on June 27. This is the lowest number reported since Oct. 21, 2020, when it was the same.

According to the provincial government, 12 new variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total is reported at 12,121.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 76 patients with COVID-19: 63 are receiving inpatient care and 13 are in ICUs.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 468 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since Oct. 20, 2020, when it was 427.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 47,737 following 98 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 976 COVID-19 tests were performed on June 27. To date, 913,689 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,127,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

“Declining case numbers are a significant indicator that vaccination efforts are having an impact in the province,” read a statement from the provincial government on Monday.

“In order to further reduce COVID-19 transmission now and through the remainder of 2021, residents are still encouraged to get their first and second doses of the vaccine.”

With 71 per cent of Saskatchewan adults having received their first dose, the full implementation of Step 3 of the government’s “Re-Opening Roadmap” was previously announced to occur on July 11, which means all public health orders are expected to be removed.

There have been 566 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

