Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fans sold chance to etch name in Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home field

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 3:12 pm
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are selling fans the opportunity to inscribe their name inside Mosaic Stadium. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are selling fans the opportunity to inscribe their name inside Mosaic Stadium. Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club / Supplied

The Saskatchewan Roughriders football club is kicking off a fundraising campaign to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The franchise announced on Monday it’s offering fans the opportunity to inscribe their name inside Mosaic Stadium and be displayed in Harvard’s Studio 620 Lounge.

Naming options to be etched on a “BEL13VER Wall” start at $99.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders report $7.5 million loss in 2020-21

The announcement comes after the CFL franchise announced a $7.5 million loss at its 2020-21 annual general meeting on June 23. The club has said it froze season ticket prices for 2021.

“The BEL13VER Wall is such a beautiful addition to Mosaic Stadium, and we hope this opportunity will inspire our fans to join the BEL13VERS and help us recover from the pandemic,” Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is a lot of optimism in our future with the 2021 season and a stadium full of fans, but unfortunately it won’t be enough to make up our shortfall.

“Rider Nation has been there to lift us up through so many difficult times, and right now we need another boost.”

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Cody Fajardo shares love of baseball

After confirming earlier this month that the 2021 season will go ahead in August, the CFL released its 14-game schedule to return from a hiatus forced by the pandemic in 2020.

Saskatchewan has its first regular-season game at home against the B.C. Lions on Aug. 6. The 2021 CFL season will be played without exhibition games.

Click to play video: 'The Edmonton Elks Football Club running 50/50 fundraiser' The Edmonton Elks Football Club running 50/50 fundraiser
The Edmonton Elks Football Club running 50/50 fundraiser
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCFL tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatchewan Roughriders tagMosaic Stadium tagBEL13VER Wall tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers