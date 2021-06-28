Fans sold chance to etch name in Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home field

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders football club is kicking off a fundraising campaign to help recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The franchise announced on Monday it’s offering fans the opportunity to inscribe their name inside Mosaic Stadium and be displayed in Harvard’s Studio 620 Lounge.

Naming options to be etched on a “BEL13VER Wall” start at $99.

The announcement comes after the CFL franchise announced a $7.5 million loss at its 2020-21 annual general meeting on June 23. The club has said it froze season ticket prices for 2021.

“The BEL13VER Wall is such a beautiful addition to Mosaic Stadium, and we hope this opportunity will inspire our fans to join the BEL13VERS and help us recover from the pandemic,” Riders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said in a press release.

“There is a lot of optimism in our future with the 2021 season and a stadium full of fans, but unfortunately it won’t be enough to make up our shortfall.

“Rider Nation has been there to lift us up through so many difficult times, and right now we need another boost.”

After confirming earlier this month that the 2021 season will go ahead in August, the CFL released its 14-game schedule to return from a hiatus forced by the pandemic in 2020.

Saskatchewan has its first regular-season game at home against the B.C. Lions on Aug. 6. The 2021 CFL season will be played without exhibition games.

