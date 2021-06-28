London police seek public’s help locating missing 29-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

London police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 29-year-old man, last seen in south London Saturday morning.

Michael Fox is described by police as a Caucasian male, five-feet-four-inches tall and 140 pounds.

He was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wharncliffe and Base Line roads wearing a green sweater and grey sweatpants, police said.

Few other details have been provided. Police say they and the man’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fox is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

