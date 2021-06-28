Menu

Canada

London police seek public’s help locating missing 29-year-old man

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted June 28, 2021 3:34 pm
Michael Fox, 29, of London in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Michael Fox, 29, of London in an undated photo. London Police Service

London police are turning to the public for help locating a missing 29-year-old man, last seen in south London Saturday morning.

Michael Fox is described by police as a Caucasian male, five-feet-four-inches tall and 140 pounds.

Read more: SIU invokes mandate after man injured during Mental Health Act apprehension: London police

He was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Wharncliffe and Base Line roads wearing a green sweater and grey sweatpants, police said.

Trending Stories

Few other details have been provided. Police say they and the man’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Fox is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

