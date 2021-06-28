Famous Montreal bagel shop serves up Canadiens’-inspired designs ahead of Game 1

Send this page to someone via email

As Habs fever gets into full swing, one of Montreal’s most famous bagel shops is serving up a special order for a few lucky customers and fans.

St-Viateur Bagel has created a bagel in the shape of the Montreal Canadiens‘ iconic logo as the team prepares for the first game of the Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday.

Robert Morena said a photo of the creation has taken off on social media, prompting what he describes as an “overwhelming response.” Employees have been fielding plenty of phone calls to the mainstay in the Mile End neighbourhood.

“Unfortunately, they are not for sale,” Morena said, adding that the bagels are difficult to make.

“But we’re making a couple for good clients who come in with Habs jerseys on the spot.”

Mike Lunny was one of the customers who came in to score some Canadiens-inspired bagels. Donning a bleu, blanc and rouge T-shirt, he is excited about his team heading to the final for the first time since 1993.

“The guys are so good,” he said.

"They are going to make me one."

Ovidia Carlsen immediately showed up after showing the photo making the rounds on social media to her boyfriend, who is returning to Montreal from Matane.

“He said, ‘Oh my god, please get me one,'” she said.

Sesame or poppy seed? These masterpieces are not for sale (they take too long to make) but if you show up at @StViateurBagel and ask nicely they just might make you one. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/N4nvbaNbw1 — Dan Spector (@danspector) June 28, 2021

The Canadiens’ improbable playoff run has captivated the city and hockey world. The team came back to win against the favoured Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round before knocking out the Winnipeg Jets in a four-game sweep.

The Habs then eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights with a 3-2 win in overtime on the province’s Fête nationale, bringing huge crowds to the city’s downtown core.

St-Viateur Bagel is one of many local businesses with the tricolore flag hanging in their shop — and they love their team.

“It’s enormous as a fan,” Morena said, describing the playoff run. “It’s enormous for the generations that didn’t see it, for our city.”

If the Habs do defeat the Lightning and hoist their 25th Stanley Cup above their heads, Morena may have to make an exception and widely sell the bagels after all.

“Who knows, if the Habs win the cup … we may have to put it out there.”

—With files from Global News’ Dan Spector

