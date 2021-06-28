Menu

Canada

Ontario spends over $29M to build community hub in downtown Barrie

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 3:25 pm
The community hub in Barrie will cost $40 million and will be operated by the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka. View image in full screen
The community hub in Barrie will cost $40 million and will be operated by the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The Ontario government says it’s spending more than $29 million to help build a $40-million community hub in downtown Barrie.

The site will be home to licensed childcare spaces, a youth centre with transitional housing and outreach support, a rehabilitation centre for cancer and cardiac post-care patients, and recreation areas for fitness programs.

Read more: Barrie’s Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road crossing at Hwy 400 opens

“This project will enhance the lives of local residents by providing access to health-care services, childcare and employment supports,” Ontario infrastructure minister Kinga Surma said in a statement.

The new hub will be operated by the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka.

In a statement, the organization’s CEO, Jill Tettmann, said the project will be “integral” to building health and strength for generations to come following the effects of the pandemic.

“This new YMCA hub will help reclaim the downtown core as a space dedicated to families and children,” added Doug Downey, Ontario’s attorney general and MPP for Barrie–Springwater–Oro-Medonte.

Read more: Officials report increase in overdoses in Barrie, Ont., over last several days

“It also features an innovative partnership with Youth Haven, allowing for deserving teens to access transitional housing, which will have lasting, positive impacts on their lives.”

In addition to the funding from the province, Tettmann said the YMCA of Simcoe Muskoka has also received more than $7 million from donors and other funders for the project to date.

Barrie news tagCity Of Barrie tagOro-Medonte tagSpringwater tagBarrie community hub tagYMCA of Simcoe Muskoka tagYourh Haven tag

