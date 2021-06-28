OPP investigating after pedestrian killed on QEW in Burlington

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near North Shore Boulevard Sunday night.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was struck by a car on the QEW near the Burlington Skyway just after 10 p.m.

“She was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle, ” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post on Monday Morning.

The identity of the woman is as yet unknown, say police.

The incident closed Toronto-bound lanes of the highway for hours amid an investigation, with traffic diverted at Eastport Drive.

