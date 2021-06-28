Menu

Crime

OPP investigating after pedestrian killed on QEW in Burlington

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 12:53 pm
OPP investigating after pedestrian killed on QEW in Burlington
Don Mitchell / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing for witnesses after a woman was killed on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) near North Shore Boulevard Sunday night.

Investigators believe the pedestrian was struck by a car on the QEW near the Burlington Skyway just after 10 p.m.

Read more: OPP investigating separate alleged fraud cases in Dunnville

“She was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a vehicle, ” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post on Monday Morning.

Trending Stories

The identity of the woman is as yet unknown, say police.

The incident closed Toronto-bound lanes of the highway for hours amid an investigation, with traffic diverted at Eastport Drive.

Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne
Transport truck crashes, erupts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Colborne – Jun 16, 2021
