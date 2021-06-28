Have you seen these people? Winnipeg’s most wanted

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police and Crime Stoppers have released this month’s most-wanted list. Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of these fugitives can call Winnipeg Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or 1-800-222-8477 (toll free).

Dion Bear was serving a federal sentence for armed robbery, drug possession with the purpose of trafficking, theft, and failing to attend court.

He began statutory release May 4, but a warrant was issued for his arrest three days later, due to a deterioration in his behaviour.

Kevin Smith was released April 20, but was suspected of being in breach of conditions May 5.

He had been serving federal time on gun charges, as well as for failing to attend court and failing to comply with conditions.

Trevor Monias was serving two years and one day for carrying a concealed weapon, personation, property damage, and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He began statutory release on May 17, and a Canada-wide warrant was issued 10 days later after he was suspected of breaching conditions.

Adrian Bondesen is currently being sought by police in connection with a break, enter and theft investigation.

Bernie Gott began statutory release April 16 after being sentenced for arson, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and robbery.

On May 20, he became the subject of a warrant after allegedly breaching conditions of his release.

Bradley Nicholson was arrested for “several criminal offences” but released with conditions.

On June 14, an arrest warrant was issued for Nicholson for skipping a court date.

Brady Laverdure was handed a number of post-arrest conditions, including following a curfew and attending court.

Police suspect Laverdure of breaching a number of those conditions.

Coreena Stewart, who was arrested for fraud, was released with several conditions and became the subject of an arrest warrant on Nov. 16 of last year after not attending court as directed.

