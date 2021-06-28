Menu

Traffic

Portion of Sherman Access in Hamilton to close for 6 weeks

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 28, 2021 11:09 am
The western part of the Sherman Access will be closed until late August. View image in full screen
The western part of the Sherman Access will be closed until late August. File / Global News

Starting next week, the West Leg of the Sherman Access in Hamilton will be closed for about six weeks.

The City of Hamilton says work crews will be completing rockfall protection work from July 5 until late August.

The scope of work includes escarpment scaling of loose rocks and the installation of rockfall meshing between the Wentworth stairs and the Sherman Cut.

The City says the western part of the Sherman Access will be off limits between the Sherman Cut and Charlton Avenue East.

Officials are urging motorists to take an alternate route to avoid the closure.

Access to Charlton Avenue East and the Wentworth stairs will be maintained, and the HSR will not be impacted.

