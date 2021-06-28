City of Toronto staff supports push to rename Dundas Street due to namesake’s connection to slavery

Toronto’s City Manager’s office has released a report recommending the renaming of Dundas Street and other civic assets bearing the Dundas name amid controversy surrounding the history of who they are named after.

The recommendation was done following a petition that was signed by over 14,000 people calling for the name of the street to be changed as anti-racism protests sparked in Toronto and around the world.

Dundas Street, which runs through Toronto and several other southern Ontario cities, was named after Henry Dundas, an 18th-century politician who delayed Britain’s abolition of slavery by 15 years.

The report also highlighted “Dundas’ role in the continued subjugation of Indigenous peoples in Canada in his capacity as British Home Secretary,” the City said in a release on Monday.

The report done by City Manager Chris Murray was based on “feedback from community leaders and business groups including leaders from Black and Indigenous communities, as well as an extensive review of academic research on Dundas’ role in abolition and more than 400 global case studies on the evolution of commemoration and naming policies,” the release continued.

Toronto Mayor John Tory supported the decision, saying it is an opportunity for the City to make a statement about “including those who have been marginalized and recognizing the significant effect past history can have on present day lives.”

He went on to say Dundas himself has no connection to the City of Toronto.

Tory said there are almost 60 names that have been brought the City’s attention to be renamed based on connections to controversial past events and figures.

However, the mayor said the process of determining whether to rename a street will have to be done in an “orderly manner.”

“You want to make sure where you make a change, it is a thoroughly justified thing to do,” he said at an unrelated press conference on Monday.

“Dundas Street was a case by itself in the sense that I had asked for a specific report in light of all the interest and concern that existed in the community about Dundas Street and Mr. Dundas,” Tory said, adding there will be a report next Spring that outlines the framework on how to make future decisions going forward.

The Executive Committee will review the report on July 6 and if approved, it will then go before Toronto City Council on July 14 and 15.

Anyone who wishes to either contribute their views or wants to speak in front of City Council in regards to the renaming of Dundas Street can do so here.

“As the report notes, this is not erasing history – as some critics of such a change may charge – this is recognizing a larger history that we must not ignore,” the release said.

“By proceeding with this change, we are sending a strong message as a City about who we collectively honour and remember in public spaces and we are reaffirming our commitment to addressing anti-Black racism and reconciliation with the Indigenous communities.”

