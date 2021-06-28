Theodore Too expected in Kingston, Toronto before arriving at new Hamilton home in mid-July

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s anthropomorphic tugboat, best known for his ’90s CBC children’s TV show, will make stops in Kingston and Toronto during his venture to a new home in Hamilton.

Theodore Too – the tug with a red ball cap, bulbous nose and friendly smile — will arrive for short stays in Kingston on July 12, Oshawa on July 14 and Toronto on July 16, weather permitting.

The outings are an opportunity for the public to take photos from the water’s edge at the ports.

Other stops in July include Cornwall (July 6), Prescott (July 8), Brockville (July 10) and Oshawa (July 14).

After 21 years, the tug departed the waters off of the Halifax harbour in early June en route to his new home at the Port of Hamilton.

The vessel, built in 2000 as a life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, spent summers hosting children’s tours of Halifax harbour, as well as cruising the Great Lakes and seaboard in the U.S. and Canada.

Halifax sightseeing tour company Ambassatours announced in July 2020 it had parted ways with the vessel after 20 years of ownership and listed the boat for $495,000.

Theodore was bought by Blair McKeil of McKeil Marine in Burlington.

The tug is now expected to collaborate with Swim Drink Fish, a water education and conservation advocacy group, and will promote sustainability and preservation of the Great Lakes.

His new role will encourage kids to choose marine industry careers.

Theodore is expected to arrive in Hamilton on July 18.

–With files from Alex Cooke