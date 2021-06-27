Menu

Canada

Yukon adds 44 more COVID-19 cases as virus ‘widely transmitted’ across territory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2021 11:56 pm
Yukon is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, mostly in Whitehorse.

The diagnoses bring the total number of active cases in the territory to 124.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brendan Hanley says COVID-19 is now being “widely transmitted” throughout Yukon, and is present in 11 of 14 communities.

Hospitals in the territory will postpone some non-urgent procedures and new visitor policies are expected to come into effect to limit the number of people in the facilities.

Meanwhile, officials say several child-care centres are now considered COVID-19 exposure locations, so Hanley is asking parents to keep their kids home from day care for two weeks if possible.

Hanley has also declared an outbreak at the Whitehorse Emergency Shelter, with 15 confirmed cases in shelter guests and staff.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
