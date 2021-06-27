Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna will not seek re-election

By David Lao The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2021 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Catherine McKenna on how we get more women to become political leaders' Catherine McKenna on how we get more women to become political leaders
WATCH ABOVE: Catherine McKenna on how we get more women to become political leaders – Sep 16, 2020

Canada’s minister of infrastructure, Catherine McKenna, will not be seeking re-election, Global News learned Sunday.

The decision comes amid speculation over whether former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney would decide to run for the Liberals in the next election.

Read more: McKenna says more action needed to fight abuse of women, minorities in public life

McKenna, who was formerly the minister of environment and climate change, has held Ottawa Centre — a riding that includes Parliament Hill — since 2015.

According to the Canadian Press, McKenna is expected to hold a news conference to announce her decision on Monday.

An advance copy of her remarks was obtained early by the Press and said McKenna would like to spend more time with her three children and that she is planning to devote more effort into fighting climate change.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'McKenna weighs in on political threats' McKenna weighs in on political threats
McKenna weighs in on political threats – Aug 16, 2020

“When I got into politics now eight years ago, I made two simple promises to myself: always fight for what I believe in and leave when I had done what I got into politics to do,” read the speech.

“Like many Canadians, living through COVID-19 over a very long year made me step back and reflect on what matters to me most. And it’s two things: my kids and climate change.”

— With files from the Canadian Press 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
news tagLiberals tagpolitics tagEnvironment tagLiberal Party tagCatherine McKenna tagCanada. News tagCatherine McKenna Liberals tagcatherine mckenna retired tagenvironment mininster tagliberal environment policy tagmckenna environment tagminister mckenna tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers