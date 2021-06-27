Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna will not seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s minister of infrastructure, Catherine McKenna, will not be seeking re-election, Global News learned Sunday.

The decision comes amid speculation over whether former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney would decide to run for the Liberals in the next election.

McKenna, who was formerly the minister of environment and climate change, has held Ottawa Centre — a riding that includes Parliament Hill — since 2015.

According to the Canadian Press, McKenna is expected to hold a news conference to announce her decision on Monday.

An advance copy of her remarks was obtained early by the Press and said McKenna would like to spend more time with her three children and that she is planning to devote more effort into fighting climate change.

Story continues below advertisement

6:21 McKenna weighs in on political threats McKenna weighs in on political threats – Aug 16, 2020

“When I got into politics now eight years ago, I made two simple promises to myself: always fight for what I believe in and leave when I had done what I got into politics to do,” read the speech.

“Like many Canadians, living through COVID-19 over a very long year made me step back and reflect on what matters to me most. And it’s two things: my kids and climate change.”

— With files from the Canadian Press