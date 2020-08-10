Menu

Politics

Ottawa police investigating incident at MP Catherine McKenna’s constituency office

By Craig Lord Global News
Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, makes an announcement on how the federal government will allocate a portion of the proceeds collected as a result of carbon pollution pricing during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A new report says retailers in Canada are lagging behind American companies in removing hazardous chemicals from their products.
Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Catherine McKenna, makes an announcement on how the federal government will allocate a portion of the proceeds collected as a result of carbon pollution pricing during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A new report says retailers in Canada are lagging behind American companies in removing hazardous chemicals from their products. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Police say they’re investigating a recent incident outside the constituency office of Ottawa Centre MP Catherine McKenna, Canada’s minister of infrastructure and communities.

An Ottawa Police Service (OPS) spokesperson told Global News on Monday that police are investigating an incident that occurred in the 100 block of Catherine Street, the site of McKenna’s community office, at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 6.

Police said they were called with a complaint about an incident, but the spokesperson declined to share more details on Monday.

Read more: McKenna slams political vitriol after office defaced with vulgar slur

A video surfaced on Twitter over the past weekend that appears to show a man approaching McKenna’s office and asking to speak with the minister, only to be told by a staffer that her office is closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The video appears to show him berating the woman at the door with foul language and derogatory comments directed at McKenna, her staffers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

OPS could not confirm whether the investigation was related to the video.

Global News has reached out to McKenna’s office for comment.

This isn’t the first time the minister or her office has been targeted.

McKenna’s constituency office was spray-painted with a vulgar slur just days after she was re-elected in last year’s federal election.

Vulgar slur shows why more women needed in politics: McKenna
She has also routinely been the target of sexist language in her role as an MP and her previous portfolio as minister of environment and climate change, requiring a heightened security detail during her 2019 campaign.

McKenna said after the incident at her office last year that she was “sick” of the treatment she and other women in politics receive.

“I’m angry and quite frankly really disappointed,” she said then.

Nova Scotia’s female politicians speak out after incident of vulgar harassment
