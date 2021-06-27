Menu

Canada

Backpacks honouring unmarked graves to be displayed at Saskatchewan Legislature July 1

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 4:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Families of residential school victims in Saskatchewan continue to mourn' Families of residential school victims in Saskatchewan continue to mourn
WATCH: Families of residential school survivors in Saskatchewan continue to mourn, share their stories and find ways to deal.

A community activist in Regina is doing her part to honour the lives of those found buried on the former site of Marieval Indian Residential School on Cowessess First Nation.

Prairie Crowe grew up on Piapot First Nation in Saskatchewan. Her mother and grandparents were all residential school survivors.

When the 215 graves were found in Kamloops, I was scrolling social media like everyone else was and feeling a lot of grief and sadness and a lot of emotions that I really didn’t know what to do with,” Crowe said.

Read more: Remembering the lives lost: Vigil held for those buried on Cowessess First Nation

Crowe set up a memorial at the Saskatchewan Legislature which led to more than 1,000 shoes laid out on its steps to honour those unmarked graves.

When news broke Thursday of the estimated 751 unmarked graves in Saskatchewan, Crowe said, like many others, she was shocked.

“751 graves is almost unfathomable to me,” Crowe said. “It’s a weird feeling, it’s a feeling we don’t even know, it’s grief and it’s heavy.”

So to honour those lives lost, Crowe is trying to collect 751 backpacks and plans on marking them all with an orange handprint. The backpacks will then be displayed at the Saskatchewan Legislature on July 1 before being donated like what was done with the shoes.

“I think Canada Day this year needs to be a day of grieving – a collective day of mourning and grieving, not celebrating,” Crowe said. “There’s a lot of things going on that day – smudge walks, runs, vigils.”

A photo of the backpacks already collected by Prairie Crowe. View image in full screen
A photo of the backpacks already collected by Prairie Crowe. Provided / Prairie Crowe

On Thursday, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) Chief Bobby Cameron said many other communities will be searching other former residential school sites and more graves will be found.

Read more: More Indigenous family separations now than during residential schools, advocate says

“We will find more bodies and we will not stop until we find all of our children. We will do a search of every Indian residential school site and we won’t stop there,” he said.

“We will also search all of the sanitariums, Indian hospitals and all of the sites where people were taken and abused, tortured, neglected and murdered.”

Although it’s news that won’t be easy to hear, Crowe said it’s important for the world to know.

“We need to know the truth. We need to know how many there really were,” Crowe said.

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access the 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.

Click to play video: 'Memorial held on Cowessess First Nation for estimated 751 people discovered in unmarked burial sites at former residential school' Memorial held on Cowessess First Nation for estimated 751 people discovered in unmarked burial sites at former residential school
Memorial held on Cowessess First Nation for estimated 751 people discovered in unmarked burial sites at former residential school
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagIndigenous tagRegina News tagResidential Schools tagFirst Nation tagCowessess First Nation tagSaskatchewan Legislature tagBackpacks tagMarieval Indian Residential School tag

