Crime

Man injured in southeast Calgary apartment stabbing

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 3:44 pm
Officers responded to a stabbing in the 5400 block of 10 Avenue S.E. in Calgary on Sunday, June 27, 2021. View image in full screen
Officers responded to a stabbing in the 5400 block of 10 Avenue S.E. in Calgary on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Global News

A man was injured after a stabbing in a Penbrooke Meadows apartment suite in Calgary on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of 10 Avenue S.E. after 9:30 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

EMS said the victim was in his 20s and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect, who they believe knew the victim.

Officers have not made any arrests as of 1:30 p.m.

