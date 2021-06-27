Man injured in southeast Calgary apartment stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A man was injured after a stabbing in a Penbrooke Meadows apartment suite in Calgary on Sunday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of 10 Avenue S.E. after 9:30 a.m. where they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

EMS said the victim was in his 20s and taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said they are still searching for a suspect, who they believe knew the victim.

Officers have not made any arrests as of 1:30 p.m.

Advertisement

Related News Calgary police investigate early morning stabbing in Radisson Heights