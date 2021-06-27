Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

London, Ont. shortening 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose interval to ages 12+ beginning Monday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 27, 2021 3:08 pm
The MLHU says it has added capacity to its vaccination clinics and will open around 50,000 more appointments starting Monday morning, with 6,600 new appointments being added each day. View image in full screen
The MLHU says it has added capacity to its vaccination clinics and will open around 50,000 more appointments starting Monday morning, with 6,600 new appointments being added each day. AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is expanding shortened second vaccine dose intervals to everyone aged 12 and older starting Monday, June 28 at 8 a.m.

It says large deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines and additional staff resources have allowed the health unit to extend shortened second dose intervals to more people.

This decision follows Ontario’s announcement Friday to expand shortened intervals to those over the age of 18.

Read more: COVID-19: 7 new cases in London and Middlesex Sunday

“This (is) a big step toward ensuring that all individuals in our region have the opportunity to enjoy a two-dose summer,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health with the MLHU.

“When you’re re-booking your shortened second dose, it’s important to remember that you must not book your second dose appointment any earlier than 28 days after your first dose of an mRNA vaccine.”

Story continues below advertisement

The shortened second dose interval will only be available to those who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine. Those who received a first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine must wait at least eight weeks between vaccine doses.

Trending Stories

The MLHU says it has added capacity to its vaccination clinics and will open around 50,000 more appointments starting Monday morning, with 6,600 new appointments being added each day.

Those looking to rebook a faster second dose appointment can do so online or by calling 226-289 3560 (8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday).

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagLondon tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagmlhu taglondon middlesex tagSecond Dose tagCOVID-19 vaccine London Middlesex second dose expansion tagSecond dose expansion tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers