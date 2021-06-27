London, Ont. shortening 2nd COVID-19 vaccine dose interval to ages 12+ beginning Monday

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is expanding shortened second vaccine dose intervals to everyone aged 12 and older starting Monday, June 28 at 8 a.m.

It says large deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines and additional staff resources have allowed the health unit to extend shortened second dose intervals to more people.

This decision follows Ontario’s announcement Friday to expand shortened intervals to those over the age of 18.

“This (is) a big step toward ensuring that all individuals in our region have the opportunity to enjoy a two-dose summer,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, the medical officer of health with the MLHU.

“When you’re re-booking your shortened second dose, it’s important to remember that you must not book your second dose appointment any earlier than 28 days after your first dose of an mRNA vaccine.”

Story continues below advertisement

The shortened second dose interval will only be available to those who received a first dose of an mRNA vaccine. Those who received a first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine must wait at least eight weeks between vaccine doses.

AstraZeneca + Moderna = fully vaccinated

Pfizer + Moderna = fully vaccinated

Moderna + Moderna = fully vaccinated You get the idea. All paths lead to #FullyVaxxed! It doesn’t matter what brand of mRNA vaccine you get for your second dose. ✌️🏼✌️🏼 #GetDoubleVaxxed pic.twitter.com/PB5hnEmqAM — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) June 23, 2021

The MLHU says it has added capacity to its vaccination clinics and will open around 50,000 more appointments starting Monday morning, with 6,600 new appointments being added each day.

Those looking to rebook a faster second dose appointment can do so online or by calling 226-289 3560 (8:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday to Sunday).

Advertisement