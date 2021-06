Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police said Sunday they are investigating a homicide that happened in Rundle on Friday.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of 38 Street N.E. on Friday at 3 p.m. and found a man dead in the alley.

The homicide unit is investigating.

Police would not provide further information.

