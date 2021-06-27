Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

4 Canadians possibly caught in Miami building collapse from 2 families: Global Affairs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2021 12:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Death toll confirmed at 9 following Florida condo collapse: mayor' Death toll confirmed at 9 following Florida condo collapse: mayor
WATCH: Death toll confirmed at 9 following Florida condo collapse: mayor

The federal government says the four Canadians who may be affected by the deadly building collapse near Miami are from two different families.

Global Affairs Canada says they are in contact with the families after the seaside condominium tower collapsed Thursday.

More than 150 people are unaccounted for and at least five are dead after the 12-storey Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami.

Trending Stories

Read more: ‘Have faith’: Families hold on to hope as death toll rises to 9 in Miami condo collapse

The federal government has offered few other details about the Canadians, including whether they are still missing.

First responders are continuing their efforts to find survivors today.

Three years ago an engineering firm said the building needed major repairs to fix damaged concrete in columns, beams and walls.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Florida tagMiami tagGlobal Affairs Canada tagMiami Building Collapse tagcanadians miami building collapse tagflorida building collapse tagglobal affairs canada miami building collapse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers