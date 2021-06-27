COVID-19: all of Quebec heads to zone green as of Monday

Send this page to someone via email

All of Quebec will go to the green COVID-19 pandemic alert level on Monday, which means more flexibility across the province.

The favorable epidemiological situation and the vaccination rate in Quebec have enabled the provincial government to stay on course with its deconfinement plan announced a few weeks ago.

Quebec reported 88 new daily cases of COVID-19 on Friday and no new deaths linked to the pandemic.

Friday was the last day for which the daily COVID-19 numbers are available, as the government announced public health would no longer update the data on weekends or holidays for the rest of the summer to “give the teams a break.”

Several regions are already in the green zone, including Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Mauricie-Center-du-Québec, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, Gaspésie and Bas-Saint-Laurent.

All the other regions that are currently in the yellow zone, such as the greater Montreal, Quebec City, the Chaudière-Appalaches and the Laurentians will follow suit as of Monday, June 28.

In private gatherings, people who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer have to wear a mask and outdoor festivals will be able to accommodate 3,500 people, without having assigned seating.

The green level also means gatherings up to 10 people (maximum three addresses) inside are permitted and up to 20 people are allowed to gather in private backyards.

The same goes for bars and restaurants: 10 guests from three different addresses are allowed to sit at the same table inside and 20 guests on the terraces.

The limits for outdoor sports are increased to 50 players and 50 spectators outdoors. Inside, 25 players will be able to play a game with 25 spectators.

The maximum number of people in places of worship, including for weddings and funerals, will be up to 250 as of Monday. However, the rules are stricter for receptions: a limit of 25 people inside and 50 people outside.

