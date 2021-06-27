Menu

Canada

Vehicle from New Brunswick ignores check stop entering Prince Edward Island

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 27, 2021 10:30 am
Motorists line up to cross the Confederation Bridge back in 2020. View image in full screen
Motorists line up to cross the Confederation Bridge back in 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

One person faces charges and another has been ticketed after a vehicle purposely drove around the check stop entering Prince Edward Island at the Confederation Bridge.

Police say the Saturday incident involved a male and a female in a truck with a licence plate from New Brunswick.

The RCMP provided the information for the vehicle and it was located in Charlottetown.

Charlottetown Police say the occupants were uncooperative and would not identify themselves.

The male was taken into custody to be dealt with according to COVID-19 public health protocols and remains in custody to answer to charges of obstructing police.

The female eventually identified herself, was issued a summary offence ticket under the Health Act and escorted back to New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
