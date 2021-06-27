Vehicle from New Brunswick ignores check stop entering Prince Edward Island

Send this page to someone via email

One person faces charges and another has been ticketed after a vehicle purposely drove around the check stop entering Prince Edward Island at the Confederation Bridge.

Police say the Saturday incident involved a male and a female in a truck with a licence plate from New Brunswick.

Read more: What you need to know as a modified Atlantic Bubble opens

The RCMP provided the information for the vehicle and it was located in Charlottetown.

Charlottetown Police say the occupants were uncooperative and would not identify themselves.

5:15 Tourism expert talks Atlantic Bubble, reopening to Canada Tourism expert talks Atlantic Bubble, reopening to Canada

The male was taken into custody to be dealt with according to COVID-19 public health protocols and remains in custody to answer to charges of obstructing police.

Story continues below advertisement

The female eventually identified herself, was issued a summary offence ticket under the Health Act and escorted back to New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2021.