Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Health

Three COVID-19 deaths, 106 new cases added in Manitoba Saturday

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 3:06 pm
SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. The Associated Press

Three men in their 50s and 60s who tested positive for COVID-19 in Manitoba are the latest to have died. The province also reported 106 new cases of the virus Saturday.

The deaths were one man in his 50s and another in his 60s from Winnipeg, along with another man in his 50s from the Interlake-Eastern region. All were linked to the B.1.1.7, the Alpha variant of concern first discovered in the U.K.

The provincial death toll is now at 1,138.

Health officials provided the following breakdown of the latest cases:

  • 49 are in the Winnipeg health region
  • 22 are in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region
  • 18 are in the Northern health region
  • 11 are in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 6 are in the Prairie Mountain Health region

Read more: Manitoba RCMP urge heightened caution amid relaxed COVID-19 restrictions

The five-day test positivity rate is sitting at 6.7 per cent in Winnipeg, and a bit lower for the province as a whole at 6.1 per cent.

There are now 1,514 active cases of the virus in Manitoba, while a total of 55,879 cases have been lab-confirmed. An additional 1,306 laboratory tests for the virus were completed Friday.

The data also shows there are 175 individuals in hospitals across the province, including 53 in intensive care.

Read more: COVID-19: Winnipeg businesses rushing to get ready for Saturday reopening

The number of people receiving critical care outside Manitoba is down to 12, the majority of which are in Ontario. One person is in Alberta.

Health officials say no one was transferred out of the province for care Friday, and to date, 35 patients have been repatriated after receiving intensive care elsewhere.

Community Living disABILITY Services (CLDS)

The province also announced a number of changes to the CLDS program Saturday, as health orders ease and Manitoba shifts from red to orange on the Pandemic Response System.

CLDS day services will partially reopen on Monday, June 28, and along with those who previously attended, the province says participants whose mental health has been impacted by the pandemic may now attend.

Additionally, beginning Saturday, June 26, fully immunized CLDS patients may have up to two fully immunized visitors inside their care facility.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact their community service worker.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule' Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule
Manitoba announces move to 1st step of COVID-19 reopening 1 week ahead of schedule
