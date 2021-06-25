Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

At least 4 Canadians ‘may be affected’ by Miami condo building collapse, GAC says

By David Lao Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 10:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief describes efforts to find people in wreckage of partially collapsed building' Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief describes efforts to find people in wreckage of partially collapsed building
WATCH ABOVE: Miami-Dade Fire Rescue chief describes efforts to find people in wreckage of partially collapsed building

At least four Canadian citizens may have been “affected” by the collapse of a residential condominium in Miami early on June 24, according to Global Affairs Canada.

In a statement sent Friday evening to Global News, the department said that Canadian consular officials were in contact with local authorities to gather more information, as well as with the “affected families.”

Read more: Death toll in Miami condo building collapse rises to 4 and 159 remain missing

The department did not specify whether any of the affected Canadians were injured or killed in the building’s collapse, and said that no further information could be disclosed because of the Privacy Act.

Close to 160 people are still unaccounted for and at least four have been confirmed dead after the seaside 12-story Champlain Towers South collapsed in the Miami suburb of Surfside.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Miami building collapse: Florida Governor DeSantis calls for ‘definitive explanation’' Miami building collapse: Florida Governor DeSantis calls for ‘definitive explanation’

A previous statement from GAC confirmed they had received several reports of Canadians being affected, but did not specify how many.

Officials in Miami said that they don’t know yet know exactly how many residents or visitors there were in the condo when it collapsed, but that they were trying to find 159 people that were considered unaccounted for.

The cause behind the collapse has not yet been determined, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a “definitive answer” would be needed soon.

With files from the Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Florida tagMiami tagGAC tagFlorida Condo Collapse tagcanada florida collapse tagcanadians Miami tagMiami Condo collapse tagMiami Condo collapse canada tagMiami Florida condo collapse tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers