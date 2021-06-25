Burnaby seniors planned outings after COVID rules eased. Then thieves stole their catalytic converter

Send this page to someone via email

After months stuck under COVID-19 restrictions, residents of a long-term care home in Burnaby were recently able to resume outings into the community.

Those trips have been halted after someone stole the catalytic converter from a passenger bus belonging to Seton Villa Retirement Centre in the 3700-block of McGill Avenue.

Residents of the facility had only recently been able to use the bus for grocery trips and other outings after months of pandemic restrictions kept them cooped up.

Seton Villa executive director Michele Cook said there have been no COVID cases among the facility’s 230 residents and 90 staff members.

“We’ve really worked hard to make sure everyone’s safe, we’ve done everything right,” Cook said. “We were just tasting freedom and we’ve had it taken away and it’s a shame.”

Repairs are expected to take a week and cost around $1,500.

Cook said they filed a report with police and sent them security video footage. Once the bus is up and running, Cook said they will take additional measures to ensure the catalytic converter won’t be stolen again.

Anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage showing Trinity Street in Burnaby at about 5:30 a.m. on June 25 is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.