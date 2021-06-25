COVID-19: 12 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases up to 12,251, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,882, including 63 of which are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Orillia, one is in Collingwood, one is in Gravenhurst, one is in Innisfil and one is in Tay Township.

Six of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired, one is travel-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 64.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 21.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,251 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,480 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 256 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 543,571, including 9,101 deaths.