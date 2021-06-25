SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 12 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Most of Ontario to enter into Stage 2 of reopening next week' Most of Ontario to enter into Stage 2 of reopening next week
WATCH: Most of Ontario will be heading into Stage 2 of its reopening plan on Wednesday.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases up to 12,251, including 249 deaths.

Local public health also reported three new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,882, including 63 of which are active.

Read more: 9 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while two are in Orillia, one is in Collingwood, one is in Gravenhurst, one is in Innisfil and one is in Tay Township.

Six of the cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while two are community-acquired, one is travel-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, 64.2 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 21.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario to officially move into Step 2 of reopening plan on June 30

Of the region’s total 12,251 COVID-19 cases, 94 per cent — or 11,480 — have recovered, while 11 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 256 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 543,571, including 9,101 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario loosening some COVID-19 restrictions next Wednesday' Ontario loosening some COVID-19 restrictions next Wednesday
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tagSimcoe Muskoka District Health Unit tagMuskoka covid tagSimcoe County covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers