1 death, 84 new cases, as Manitoba COVID-19 numbers drop Friday

Manitoba’s number of new COVID-19 cases dropped back below 100 on Friday, the province said.

Public health officials reported 84 new cases and the death of one person with COVID-19, a man in his 70s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region, who was linked to the Alpha variant of concern.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba is now 55,777, and the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,135.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.9 per cent provincially and 6.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

