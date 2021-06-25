Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

1 death, 84 new cases, as Manitoba COVID-19 numbers drop Friday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 2:00 pm
Manitoba continues to fight against COVID-19. View image in full screen
Manitoba continues to fight against COVID-19. Peter Endig/picture alliance via Getty Images

Manitoba’s number of new COVID-19 cases dropped back below 100 on Friday, the province said.

Public health officials reported 84 new cases and the death of one person with COVID-19, a man in his 70s from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region, who was linked to the Alpha variant of concern.

Read more: Vaccinated Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans getting ready for team’s return

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba is now 55,777, and the total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 1,135.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.9 per cent provincially and 6.5 per cent in Winnipeg.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'Manitoba officials say recent ‘uptick’ in 1st dose appointments is enough to ensure province will meet reopening targets' Manitoba officials say recent ‘uptick’ in 1st dose appointments is enough to ensure province will meet reopening targets
Manitoba officials say recent ‘uptick’ in 1st dose appointments is enough to ensure province will meet reopening targets
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus in manitoba tagManitoba Health tagNew Cases tagManitoba COVID-19 Deaths tagManitoba numbers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers