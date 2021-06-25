Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada adds 3 groups including Three Percenters, to terrorist list

By David Ljunggren Reuters
Posted June 25, 2021 10:54 am
Click to play video: 'Canada adds 13 entities, including Proud Boys, to terror list' Canada adds 13 entities, including Proud Boys, to terror list
WATCH: (Feb.. 2021) Canada adds 13 entities, including Proud Boys, to terror list – Feb 3, 2021

The Canadian government officially named the U.S. right-wing militia group Three Percenters a terrorist entity on Friday, saying it had an active presence in Canada and could threaten national security.

Earlier this month U.S. prosecutors obtained a conspiracy indictment against six men associated with the Three Percenters, the latest in a series of such charges arising from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Read more: Why QAnon believers hoped March 4 would bring a Trump comeback

Canadian officials cited the Jan. 6 riot and said members of the Three Percenters had been linked to a 2020 plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

Trending Stories

Canada also put leading neo-Nazi activist James Mason and British group Aryan Strikeforce on the list on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Prominent far-right groups were part of U.S. Capitol mob

The groups’ assets can now be frozen by banks and financial institutions, and it is a crime for Canadians to knowingly deal with assets of a listed entity. Anyone belonging to such a group can be blocked from entering Canada.

In February, Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity, saying it posed a “pivotal role” in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

© 2021 Reuters
Bill Blair tagProud Boys tagUS Capitol tagUS Capitol Riots tagMichigan Governor tagThree Percenters tagterrorist entity tagAryan Strikeforce tagCanada terrorist listing tagCanadian terrorist entity listing tagjames mason tagMichigan governor kidnapping plot tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers