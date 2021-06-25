Menu

Canada

New ice cream bar at Calgary’s Telus Spark offers space-themed creations

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 10:09 am
The Telus Spark's Astronaut Ice Cream shop is accessible to the public without a ticket. View image in full screen
The Telus Spark's Astronaut Ice Cream shop is accessible to the public without a ticket. Telus Spark

Calgarians looking for a sweet summer treat can try out-of-this-world creations from a new ice cream bar at the Telus Spark.

The Astronaut Ice Cream shop is a part of the Spark’s new Rocket Fuel café, which serves Monogram coffee and snacks, located just inside the main entrance of the building.

Both the café and ice cream shop are accessible to the public without a ticket.

Read more: Café and ice cream bar, digital gallery coming to Calgary’s Telus Spark

Astronaut Ice Cream serves nine different soft-serve cones designed after each planet, plus Pluto.

“Think fluffy clouds of cotton candy for the winds on Neptune, cookies on a monster-sized Jupiter, a donut acting as Saturn’s rings, a cake pop for Earth’s moon, and more,” a news release said.

A Neptune-themed ice cream cone from the new Astronaut Ice Cream shop at the Telus Spark. View image in full screen
A Neptune-themed ice cream cone from the new Astronaut Ice Cream shop at the Telus Spark. Telus Spark

The science centre reopened to the public on June 18 once Alberta had moved into Stage 2 of the province’s Open for Summer plan.

The new ice cream shop and the café are part of a $5.88-million renovation that also includes Canada’s first permanent digital immersion gallery and a major upgrade to the planetarium.

