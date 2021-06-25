New ice cream bar at Calgary’s Telus Spark offers space-themed creations

Send this page to someone via email

Calgarians looking for a sweet summer treat can try out-of-this-world creations from a new ice cream bar at the Telus Spark.

The Astronaut Ice Cream shop is a part of the Spark’s new Rocket Fuel café, which serves Monogram coffee and snacks, located just inside the main entrance of the building.

Both the café and ice cream shop are accessible to the public without a ticket.

Astronaut Ice Cream serves nine different soft-serve cones designed after each planet, plus Pluto.

“Think fluffy clouds of cotton candy for the winds on Neptune, cookies on a monster-sized Jupiter, a donut acting as Saturn’s rings, a cake pop for Earth’s moon, and more,” a news release said.

The science centre reopened to the public on June 18 once Alberta had moved into Stage 2 of the province’s Open for Summer plan.

The new ice cream shop and the café are part of a $5.88-million renovation that also includes Canada’s first permanent digital immersion gallery and a major upgrade to the planetarium.