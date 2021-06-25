Oshawa man arrested for assaulting rideshare driver in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An Oshawa man has been charged following an alleged assault on a rideshare driver on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11 p.m., officers responded to an assault complaint along Highway 115 near Porter Road in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

OPP say the rideshare driver and a customer were travelling southbound on the highway when the driver called, alleging they had been assaulted by the customer who also damaged the vehicle.

Police arrested the customer. During a search of the accused, officers located and seized 20 grams of cocaine, a cellphone and cash.

Wallace Groves, 39, Oshawa, was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, possession for trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 27.

It’s the second incident in less than a week involving assaults on a rideshare driver in Peterborough County. OPP arrested a man on Saturday for an incident in Otonabee South Monaghan Township.