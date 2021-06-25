Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Oshawa man arrested for assaulting rideshare driver in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 9:44 am
An Oshawa man is accused of assaulting a rideshare driver in Peterborough County. View image in full screen
An Oshawa man is accused of assaulting a rideshare driver in Peterborough County. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An Oshawa man has been charged following an alleged assault on a rideshare driver on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11 p.m., officers responded to an assault complaint along Highway 115 near Porter Road in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

Read more: Peterborough man charged with assaulting rideshare driver: OPP

OPP say the rideshare driver and a customer were travelling southbound on the highway when the driver called, alleging they had been assaulted by the customer who also damaged the vehicle.

Police arrested the customer. During a search of the accused, officers located and seized 20 grams of cocaine, a cellphone and cash.

Trending Stories

Wallace Groves, 39, Oshawa, was arrested and charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, possession for trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 27.

It’s the second incident in less than a week involving assaults on a rideshare driver in Peterborough County. OPP arrested a man on Saturday for an incident in Otonabee South Monaghan Township.

Click to play video: 'Peterborough Police Services Board puts bylaws in place for ride sharing operations' Peterborough Police Services Board puts bylaws in place for ride sharing operations
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Assault tagOshawa tagDurham tagPeterborough County OPP tagDrug Possession tagCavan-Monaghan tagHighway 115 tagRide-share tagCavan tagHwy 115 tagrideshare assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers