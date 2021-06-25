Menu

Education

Province funds new Catholic elementary school in Kingston

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 12:41 pm
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has received nearly $17 million from the province government for a new elementary school in Kingston. View image in full screen
The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has received nearly $17 million from the province government for a new elementary school in Kingston. Global News

Kingston’s Catholic school board has received funding from the provincial government to build a new school,

According to a news release sent out Friday, the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has received $16.8 million to build the Kingston West Catholic Elementary School.

The new school will open up space for 481 students.

Read more: Groundbreaking ceremony held for new combined French high school in Kingston

The building will also include four new child care rooms and three EarlyON child and family centre rooms, and offer 73 new child care spaces.

When completed, the school will be located at 386 Holden St. in Kingston.

The board has yet to respond to a request for comment.

