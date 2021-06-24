Kingston’s Museum of Health Care looking for pandemic related items

Send this page to someone via email

The Museum of Health Care in Kingston wants to hear your covid stories. The museum has issued a nation-wide call asking Canadians to share their personal covid experiences. Even though many people would like to forget about the pandemic the museum is assembling a look at pandemic life for the future. Savannah Sewell is the project lead and Research Fellow.

“We’re looking for any medical representation in artifacts as well as personal narratives of the covid 19 pandemic. Something like P.P.E.’s, vaccine viles, any test kits or digital print media — things like that — as well as personal stories.”

MORE:Museum benefits by going virtual during pandemic

2:00 Museum benefits by going virtual during pandemic Museum benefits by going virtual during pandemic – May 22, 2021

Those involved in the project including Sewell say the George Street museum has the expertise to capture this time in history for future generations.

Story continues below advertisement

“As redundant as it seems now that we’re living it every single day we forget so easily — humans are so great at forgetting what just happened. So in a couple of years we’ll have this in tact and modern story that’s holistic in a load of different ways.”

Museum manager and program director Kevin Moorhouse says it tricky collecting things because you’re collecting something not for now but for later.

“The idea is that we can collect a wide variety of sources and stories from people who interact with those sources to have a good knowledge base for future historians to learn from these things. Because again we’re not collecting for now we’re collecting for people who will tell this story maybe in a hundred years.”

The museum already has some covid related artifacts but according to Sewell it’s the narratives now that they’re looking for.

“Because we have been pushing the collection — so not story is too small — whether it is a positive one, a negative one. Something that you feel you want to share with us.

MORE:Museum of Health Care hosts the annual Teddy Bear Hospital on Family Day

4:41 Museum of Health Care hosts the annual Teddy Bear Hospital on Family Day Museum of Health Care hosts the annual Teddy Bear Hospital on Family Day – Feb 14, 2020

Anyone interested in participating can contact the museum either by web site at museum@kingstonhsc.ca or call 613-548-2419.

Advertisement