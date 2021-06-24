Native Study instructor horrified at mass grave discovery in Saskatchewan, says more education is needed on residential schools

News of the discovery on a Saskatchewan First Nation after hundreds of unmarked graves were found at a former residential school site has made an immediate impact right across the country.

A prominent Mi’kmaw educator, Patti Doyle-Bedwell, says the discovery shows that more needs to be done in terms of educating people about residential schools and the trauma they’ve left behind.

“I always tell my students, look, it’s not your problem in the sense that you didn’t learn all these issues around treaties and residential schools. But, it is your responsibility now. I have 75 people in my class and at least 65 of them don’t have a very good background in Indigenous studies.” says Doyle-Bedwell.

A lawyer, a professor and the daughter of a residential school survivor, Doyle-Bedwell listened to the announcement on Thursday in horror.

“I heard that number I just gasped. I just (gasps) it broke my heart.” she says.

Doyle-Bedwell says there have been attempts, at the hands of the federal government and the Catholic church, to erase Indigenous history and that it wasn’t important. She says now, more than ever people need to be educated about what transpired in residential schools.

“One of the things that we need to do is go beyond what they’re doing in high schools here with Mik’maw studies. I mean building a wigwam is one thing but learning about the law and policies of the federal government against Indigenous people needs to be taught in school so people have an understanding of, ‘”why are we living on reserves”, ‘why are we tax free’, you know, what were residential schools.” says Doyle-Bedwell.

In order to have peace and reconciliation, Doyle-Bedwell says we need to be educated about the dark part of Canada’s history.

“I think the federal government and the Catholic church, you know, they’ve done everything in their power to stop these stories from coming out. Our history and what’s happened to us has never been seen as important. So, people talk about residential schools and I’ve heard people say this: “‘Well, it happened along time ago, I don’t know why you’re so upset.'” It’s like no, it happened in our lifetime.”

In a horrific time of discovering these mass graves across , the Indigenous community is reeling worldwide, and suffering immense amount of trauma.

“I’m just sad for them. I’m sad for the families, I’m sad for the kids. It just, you know I have a little shrine in my house for the kids. Like, a little pair of sneakers, some sweetgrass and the flag to remember them. Cause they want their voices heard.”

The investigation is still ongoing at the Shubenacadie residential school in Nova Scotia, something Doyle-Bedwell hopes will end soon.

“They’re searching now for these kids so we can bring them home.”