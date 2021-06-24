Menu

Crime

Puppy injured after being tossed from window of moving car, Ottawa Humane Society says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 24, 2021 4:22 pm
Gilbert, the nine-week-old pup, was thrown from the window of a moving car, according to the Ottawa Humane Society.
Gilbert, the nine-week-old pup, was thrown from the window of a moving car, according to the Ottawa Humane Society. via OHS

The Ottawa Humane Society says a puppy was badly injured when he was thrown from a moving car last week.

The organization says a nine-week-old Pekingese named Gilbert broke three ribs and had trouble breathing after the incident.

The humane society says a passerby who witnessed the dog being thrown called the city, and a bylaw officer took the pup to an emergency vet.

The group is raising money for Gilbert’s veterinary care.

It says costs have have already exceeded $3,000.

Eventually, the Ottawa Humane Society says it hopes to put Gilbert into foster care, and then have him adopted by his “forever home.”

© 2021 The Canadian Press
