Owen Sound, Ont. man with COVID-19 ‘repeatedly and blatantly’ disregarded isolation order

Local police have charged a 26-year-old man who “repeatedly and blatantly” disregarded orders to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 in Owen Sound, Ont.
Officers found the man had left his residence for non-essential purposes after the Grey Bruce Health Unit directed him to self-isolate at home earlier in the week.
In April, Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce’s top doctor, issued an order for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, have virus symptoms, are a close contact of someone who’s tested positive or have been directed to self-isolate by public health.
The order was put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Police charged the 26-year-old man for failing to comply with an order regarding a communicable disease. He was fined $880.
