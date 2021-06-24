Owen Sound, Ont. man with COVID-19 ‘repeatedly and blatantly’ disregarded isolation order

Send this page to someone via email

Local police have charged a 26-year-old man who “repeatedly and blatantly” disregarded orders to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 in Owen Sound, Ont.

Officers found the man had left his residence for non-essential purposes after the Grey Bruce Health Unit directed him to self-isolate at home earlier in the week.

In April, Dr. Ian Arra, Grey Bruce’s top doctor, issued an order for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, have virus symptoms, are a close contact of someone who’s tested positive or have been directed to self-isolate by public health.

The order was put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Police charged the 26-year-old man for failing to comply with an order regarding a communicable disease. He was fined $880.

