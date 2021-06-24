7-day average of new COVID-19 infections down to 55 in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan reported its lowest seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 infections so far this year on Thursday.

Health officials said there were 52 new cases, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 48,590. The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 55, which is the lowest since Oct. 26, 2020, when it was the same.

According to the provincial government, 15 new variant of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan, while the total is reported at 12,035.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 76 patients with COVID-19: 62 are receiving inpatient care and 14 are in intensive care units.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 605 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release from the province. This is the lowest number reported since Oct. 24, 2020, when it was 574.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 47,420 following 55 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 1,834 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 907,701 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 1,048,669 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

