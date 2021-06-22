SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19: Masters leads mayors’ lip-sync challenge to vaccinate more in Regina, Saskatoon

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 7:46 pm
The city with the most first doses in this time period will pick a song for the other city’s mayor to do as a lip-sync. View image in full screen
The city with the most first doses in this time period will pick a song for the other city’s mayor to do as a lip-sync. Photo by Robin Utrecht/ABACAPRESS.COM

Regina is in the lead with more of its residents who’ve received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose which could mean it’s showtime for Saskatoon’s mayor.

Mayors Sandra Masters and Charlie Clark have entered into a challenge having the winner choose a karaoke song for the other city’s mayor to create a lip-sync video.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon saying the Queen City was in the lead with 72 per cent, compared to the Bridge City’s 69 per cent.

“With one weekend in the books since the challenge, the race between Saskatoon and Regina for the top spot on the first dose vaccine leaderboard is still anyone’s game. While it appears that the needle didn’t move much over the past four days, it has!” read SHA’s tweet.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regina maintains a lead going into mid-week, but Saskatoon is determined not to let them have a win. Stay tuned as the mayors of these two cities fight for bragging rights, and the choice of a karaoke song on July 1.”

Whichever one of Saskatchewan’s two largest cities has the most first doses per capita from June 17-30 will get to choose the song for other city’s mayor to use in the video.

People can find vaccination information on the provincial government’s website.

A total of 1,005,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan to date, government officials said on Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Answering second dose questions with the SHA' Answering second dose questions with the SHA
Answering second dose questions with the SHA
