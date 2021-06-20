2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to be updated June 21 in Saskatchewan

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, eligibility for second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatchewan will open up to anyone who received their first dose on or before May 15, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said in a press release.

Residents will need to know when they received their first dose so the second dose is administered in the required timeline.

Pfizer requires an interval of 21 days between first and second doses and Moderna requires a wait of 28 days.

The date of a resident’s first immunization can be found on the card presented at their first appointment.

If residents no longer have the card, they can call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) or check their immunization history on their MySaskHealthRecord account.

SHA also explained in a news release that mRNA vaccines are interchangeable.

“Residents who received Pfizer or Moderna as their first dose should take whichever of those two vaccines that is available to them for their second dose, rather than waiting for the same brand of vaccine.”

One exception to this is for those between the ages of 12 and 17, as Pfizer remains the only vaccine approved for minors and so it must be both their first and second dose.