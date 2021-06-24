Man charged in Battersea general store arson investigation: OPP

OPP say they have made an arrest in an arson case after a Battersea store caught fire earlier this week.
Thursday afternoon, OPP announced that they arrested and charged Michael Ball of Battersea with two counts of arson.
This is following a fire at an apartment building atop a general store in Battersea. Those living inside the apartment were able to escape after people nearby alerted them to the flames.
OPP say South Frontenac firefighters were able to limit the spread of the fire, so only a small portion of the building was damaged.
Ball is set to appear in a Kingston court to answer on July 29.
OPP ask anyone with information about the fire to them at 1-888-310-1122.
