Man charged in Battersea general store arson investigation: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say they have made an arrest in an arson case after a Battersea store caught fire earlier this week.

Thursday afternoon, OPP announced that they arrested and charged Michael Ball of Battersea with two counts of arson.

This is following a fire at an apartment building atop a general store in Battersea. Those living inside the apartment were able to escape after people nearby alerted them to the flames.

Read more: Kingston police say fire in portable at French school was act of arson

OPP say South Frontenac firefighters were able to limit the spread of the fire, so only a small portion of the building was damaged.

Ball is set to appear in a Kingston court to answer on July 29.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP ask anyone with information about the fire to them at 1-888-310-1122.