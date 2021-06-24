Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged in Battersea general store arson investigation: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 2:32 pm
A man now faces arson charges after the apartment above at Battersea convenience store was set ablaze earlier this week, OPP say. View image in full screen
A man now faces arson charges after the apartment above at Battersea convenience store was set ablaze earlier this week, OPP say. Global News

OPP say they have made an arrest in an arson case after a Battersea store caught fire earlier this week.

Thursday afternoon, OPP announced that they arrested and charged Michael Ball of Battersea with two counts of arson.

This is following a fire at an apartment building atop a general store in Battersea. Those living inside the apartment were able to escape after people nearby alerted them to the flames.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kingston police say fire in portable at French school was act of arson

OPP say South Frontenac firefighters were able to limit the spread of the fire, so only a small portion of the building was damaged.

Ball is set to appear in a Kingston court to answer on July 29.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP ask anyone with information about the fire to them at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Arson tagApartment Fire tagBattersea tagBattersea General Store tagapartment fire battersea tagapartment fire OPP tagBattersea fire tagbattersea general store fire taggeneral store fire tagOPP arson tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers