Health

Ottawa adds 13 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dwindling

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 2:06 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths related to the virus on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continues to decline.

OPH’s latest report shows seven Ottawa residents are now in hospital locally with COVID-19, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have not been this low in the city since August 2020.

Read more: The Ottawa Hospital closes Civic COVID-19 vaccine clinic, shifts staff to other sites

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa also fell to 151 as of Thursday.

Trending Stories

No new deaths related to the virus were reported locally in the past 24 hours.

One new case of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has been added to OPH’s COVID-19 case count, raising the total to 14 confirmed instances of the more transmissible variant locally.

The number of ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa stands at seven. Among those still active are two outbreaks at local retailers and one affecting a hotel/bed and breakfast.

Click to play video: 'Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule' Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule
Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule
