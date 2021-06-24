Ottawa adds 13 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations dwindling

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continues to decline.

OPH’s latest report shows seven Ottawa residents are now in hospital locally with COVID-19, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have not been this low in the city since August 2020.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa also fell to 151 as of Thursday.

No new deaths related to the virus were reported locally in the past 24 hours.

One new case of the Delta variant, first identified in India, has been added to OPH’s COVID-19 case count, raising the total to 14 confirmed instances of the more transmissible variant locally.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of ongoing outbreaks in Ottawa stands at seven. Among those still active are two outbreaks at local retailers and one affecting a hotel/bed and breakfast.

1:56 Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule Ontario to move into Step 2 of reopening ahead of schedule