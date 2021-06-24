COVID-19: The Ottawa Hospital closes Civic vaccine clinic, shifts staff to other sites

Send this page to someone via email

With the majority of its staff and high-risk patients are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, The Ottawa Hospital says it’s closing its Civic Campus vaccination clinic and reallocating resources to other sites in the city.

The local hospital cheered the step Thursday as a positive development in the city’s vaccination campaign.

It said more than 105,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the hospital site, which mainly focused on inoculating health-care workers and patients at high risk of complications from COVID-19.

The Civic campus played host to one of the first COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Dec. 15, 2020.

1:27 Ottawa Hospital administers the city’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine Ottawa Hospital administers the city’s 1st COVID-19 vaccine – Dec 15, 2020

The hospital will close up operations at the clinic and redeploy staff to support operations at two new vaccination sites in Ottawa: the Horticulture building at Lansdowne Park and the Nepean Sportsplex Curling Club, both of which opened to the public on Monday.

Health-care workers who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine can still do so through the hospital.

As of Wednesday, 77 per cent of Ottawa adults had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 23 per cent of those 18 and older were considered fully vaccinated with two doses.