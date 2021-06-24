Soil conditions decline in Saskatchewan due to strong winds, lack of rain

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Agriculture said soil conditions are declining across the province due to a lack of rain and strong winds.

Some areas of the province did receive rain in the last week; however, few areas received enough to relieve the stress caused by the dry conditions, Sask Ag said in Thursday’s crop report.

Of the regions that received rain, the highest amounts were in the Spruce Home and Rhein areas, with 32 millimetres.

Sask Ag said most regions, especially in the south and west, need rain in order to sustain crop and pasture growth.

Cropland topsoil moisture is rated as two per cent surplus, 56 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short and six per cent very short.

Hay and pasture land topsoil moisture are rated as 45 per cent adequate, 42 per cent short and 13 per cent very short.

Sask Ag said the dry conditions have contributed to slow hay and pasture growth, with concerns raised by some producers about the ability to support their cattle throughout the summer without more rain.

There is also the possibility of a delay in the first cut of hay and a reduced yield.

Dry conditions have also delayed the emergence and development of later and smaller seeded crops.

Frost was also reported in central and northern regions. Crop damage is not yet known, but Sask Ag said the crop of most concern is canola.

The strong winds also delayed herbicide applications, allowing weeds to establish. Sask Ag said many areas have moved beyond the point of effective weed control.

