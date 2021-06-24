Menu

Crime

Guelph home entered while owners slept: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 2:00 pm
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a home near the downtown core was broken into early Thursday morning while the owners were sleeping.

Officers were called to the area of Northumberland and Glasgow streets at around 5:20 a.m. for reports of the break-in.

Police said the homeowners woke up to the sound of someone inside their home and even saw a light turn on. When they went to investigate, they found the front room ransacked and a rear door open.

Read more: Guelph keeps 12-councillor, 6-ward model with new boundaries

Officers cleared the house and searched the area, but did not make any arrests. They did find some items that did not belong to the homeowners.

Police said cellphones, a laptop computer, wallets and keys were reported missing from the home.

The investigation is ongoing and police can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7382 for those who have information.

