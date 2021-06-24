Guelph home entered while owners slept: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a home near the downtown core was broken into early Thursday morning while the owners were sleeping.

Officers were called to the area of Northumberland and Glasgow streets at around 5:20 a.m. for reports of the break-in.

Police said the homeowners woke up to the sound of someone inside their home and even saw a light turn on. When they went to investigate, they found the front room ransacked and a rear door open.

Officers cleared the house and searched the area, but did not make any arrests. They did find some items that did not belong to the homeowners.

Police said cellphones, a laptop computer, wallets and keys were reported missing from the home.

The investigation is ongoing and police can be reached at 519-824-1212 ext. 7382 for those who have information.

