RCMP in Moncton looking for driver involved in serious hit and run with pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Moncton are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit and run that left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

Codiac Regional RCMP say they responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Mountain Road near Walsh Street at 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle was gone by the time police arrived.

Read more: Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash outside of Halifax

The pedestrian, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a black, four-door sedan and was last seen driving westbound on Mountain Road.

Anyone who saw the collision, was in the area at the time or who has information about the driver involved can contact police at 506-857-2400.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP say they are also looking for any video footage from the area.