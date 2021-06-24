‘Terribly saddened’: Trudeau laments residential school graves discovery in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is “terribly saddened” following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, vowing to provide support to the First Nations community to “bring these terrible wrongs to light.”

A total of 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of the former Marieval residential school east of Regina, the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) and Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan said Thursday.

“My heart breaks for the Cowessess First Nation, and for all Indigenous communities across Canada,” Trudeau said in a statement Thursday shortly after the announcement.

“No child should have ever been taken away from their families and communities, and robbed of their language, culture, and identity,” he added.

My heart breaks for the Cowessess First Nation following the discovery of Indigenous children buried at the former Marieval Residential School. We cannot bring them back, but we will honour their memory and we will tell the truth about these injustices. https://t.co/WuxdsixJnx — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 24, 2021

Cowessess First Nation had begun the process of locating unmarked graves on June 2 with the help of Saskatchewan Polytechnic using ground-penetrating radar technology. It says the number of graves found is the highest to date in Canada.

Marieval Indian Residential School operated between 1899 and 1997.

According to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation records, the school was constructed by Roman Catholic missionaries. The federal government started funding the school in 1901.

The discovery comes just a month after a First Nation in British Columbia found what are believed to be the remains of 215 children buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. The school was once the largest in Canada’s residential school network.

1:24 ‘Horrific and shocking’: FSIN, Cowessess First Nation to announce unmarked grave findings Thursday ‘Horrific and shocking’: FSIN, Cowessess First Nation to announce unmarked grave findings Thursday

Trudeau said the findings in Marieval and Kamloops are “part of a larger tragedy.”

“They are a shameful reminder of the systemic racism, discrimination and injustice that Indigenous peoples have faced – and continue to face – in this country. And together, we must acknowledge this truth, learn from our past, and walk the shared path of reconciliation, so we can build a better future.”

He said the government will continue to provide Indigenous communities across the country with the funding and resources they need.

“While we cannot bring back those who were lost, we can – and we will – tell the truth of these injustices, and we will forever honour their memory.”

This is a developing story. More to come …

Anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience can access the 24-hour, toll-free and confidential National Indian Residential School Crisis Line at 1-866-925-4419.