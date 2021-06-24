Menu

Lifestyle

With cheap flights and eased travel restrictions, should Canadians be booking their next trip?

By Pia Araneta Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 12:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Should Canadians be taking advantage of cheap flight prices before they soar?' Should Canadians be taking advantage of cheap flight prices before they soar?
Travel expert Marty Firestone joins 'The Morning Show' to discuss if Canadians should be looking to use cheap flight prices as a reason to jet off this summer and what travellers need to know following the federal government's latest announcement.

Last week, the federal government announced that it would ease border measures for travellers entering the country.

Alongside the continued rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, more and more Canadians are itching to travel after a year of being confined to their homes.

Read more: Travellers should look at fine print before booking cheap flights, industry experts warn

Marty Firestone, the president of Travel Secure, recently joined The Morning Show to discuss Canada’s updated travel restrictions and things to keep in mind for people planning their next getaway.

Beginning on July 5, fully vaccinated travellers aren’t required to quarantine and stay at a government-authorized hotel, nor do they need to present a negative COVID-19 test eight days after arrival.

Travellers will still have to take a COVID-19 test before and upon entering Canada and will now have to provide proof of vaccination.

Read more: Canada’s new travel quarantine rules expected to deter international family vacations: expert

Many parents have expressed frustration regarding the lifted restrictions, considering unvaccinated children will still have to quarantine for 14 days at home.

“(It’s) definitely going to put a damper on people deciding if they’re going to get away for at least the summer,” Firestone says.

As many people are still hesitant to book a trip amid the ongoing pandemic, flight prices remain low with generous cancellation policies and COVID-19 insurance.

“People can take advantage of these flights — I think just to sun spots or South (but) nothing international at this point,” says Firestone, adding that once travel restrictions are lifted, we can expect prices to increase.

Click to play video: 'N.S. families upset about modified quarantine restrictions for N.B. travellers' N.S. families upset about modified quarantine restrictions for N.B. travellers
N.S. families upset about modified quarantine restrictions for N.B. travellers

Canada continues to maintain a Level 3 travel health notice, meaning people should still be avoiding all non-essential travel.

Firestone says trip cancellation insurance will not cover you in the event of another wave of COVID-19 and you should be wary if you are booking a trip because you might be at risk of losing your money.

“So we need the advisory lifted, borders open and then I think you can start booking trips and travelling and looking forward to next year,” he says.

Read more: Canada-U.S. border closure extended again, until July 21

The Canada-U.S. border is currently set to reopen for non-essential travel starting July 21.

Firestone doesn’t think the advisory will be extended.

“Travel will once again start, the economy will boom and we will be back to what we will call ‘the new normal,’” he says.

For more information on Canada’s current travel restrictions and what to expect when booking a trip, watch the full video above. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
