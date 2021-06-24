Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Grand Theatre executive director Deb Harvey to step down after next season

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 24, 2021 10:31 am
Deb Harvey will be stepping down as executive director following the end of the 2021/22 season at the Grand Theatre. View image in full screen
Deb Harvey will be stepping down as executive director following the end of the 2021/22 season at the Grand Theatre. Grand Theatre/Facebook

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont., announced Thursday that after 22 years, Deb Harvey will step down as executive director at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Harvey says the announcement gives the board plenty of time to complete the search for a new executive director and also allows her “the opportunities to say hellos and goodbyes.”

“I will continue to give my whole heart to this organization until my last day, and truly anyone who knows me knows how proud I am to work here and proud of the work we do and the value we add to our city.”

Read more: Live entertainment to return to London’s Grand Theatre for upcoming 2021-22 season

Harvey arrived in London from Nova Scotia 22 years ago on a six-month contract to a theatre that was at risk of closing due to financial debt, the Grand says, and “has stewarded the Grand to 21 years of surplus.” The only deficit the Grand had under her leadership was last year as a result of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Deb’s record of fiscal leadership is unmatched but is only part of the story of Deb Harvey,” says Anita Shah, president of the Grand Theatre board of directors.

Trending Stories

“She has formed meaningful and impactful relationships with government and business leaders, staff, artists, volunteers and patrons.

“She has contributed in many ways to her ‘new’ hometown, from volunteer positions on the boards of Tourism London and Downtown London, and her unwavering support that the Grand be a ‘teaching’ theatre, ensuring our mentorship of students and apprentices.”

Read more: London, Ont. theatre completes 1st phase of working to combat oppression within industry

Harvey most recently led the Grand’s multi-million dollar renovation, describing the project as “making room.”

“I imagine folks might have surmised that I was referring to ‘making room’ for the next executive director, so my leaving will not come as a surprise,” Harvey said.

“Our industry is calling for change. At the Grand, as we re-open post-COVID, we talk about telling new stories and hearing new voices. Some of those new voices need to be those of new leaders.”

Click to play video: 'Cast of the Grand Theatre London’s High School Project give a sneak peek of Prom Queen: The Musical' Cast of the Grand Theatre London’s High School Project give a sneak peek of Prom Queen: The Musical
Cast of the Grand Theatre London’s High School Project give a sneak peek of Prom Queen: The Musical – Sep 18, 2018
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagRetirement tagExecutive Director tagGrand Theatre tagLive Theatre tagStepping Down taggrand theatre london tagDeb Harvey tag2021/22 season tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers