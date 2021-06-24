Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘It sucks and I’m scared’

Send this page to someone via email

Blink-182 bass player and co-lead singer Mark Hoppus confirmed Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus, 49, first made the announcement via Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital undergoing chemotherapy.

“Yes hello,” he wrote. “One cancer treatment, please.”

He subsequently issued a statement via social media confirming his cancer battle.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote.

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus continued.

“Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future,” he concluded. “Love to you all.”

Hoppus’s blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker told E! News of the diagnosis: “Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

Carson Daly, who got to know Hoppus during his TRL days, also posted:

It’s unclear what type of cancer Hoppus has.

