Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘It sucks and I’m scared’

By Brent Furdyk ETCanada.com
Posted June 24, 2021 9:33 am
Mark Hoppus View image in full screen
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Blink-182 bass player and co-lead singer Mark Hoppus confirmed Wednesday that he’s been diagnosed with cancer.

Hoppus, 49, first made the announcement via Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital undergoing chemotherapy.

“Yes hello,” he wrote. “One cancer treatment, please.”

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus reveals cancer diagnosis: ‘It sucks and I’m scared’ - image View image in full screen
Story continues below advertisement

He subsequently issued a statement via social media confirming his cancer battle.

“For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote.

READ MORE: Blink-182’s single ‘Quarantine’ a little too relatable

“I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive,” Hoppus continued.

“Can’t wait to be cancer-free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future,” he concluded. “Love to you all.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hoppus’s blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker told E! News of the diagnosis: “Mark is my brother and I love and support him. I will be with him every step of the way on stage and off and can’t wait for us to play together again soon.”

Trending Stories

Carson Daly, who got to know Hoppus during his TRL days, also posted:

It’s unclear what type of cancer Hoppus has.

© 2021 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cancer tagBlink-182 tagmark hoppus tagblink 182 cancer tagmark hoppus cancer tagmark hoppus chemo tagmark hoppus sick tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers