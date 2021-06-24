Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada Goose going fur-free by end of 2022

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 24, 2021 8:22 am
Employees work with Canada Goose jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2015. View image in full screen
Employees work with Canada Goose jackets at the Canada Goose factory in Toronto on Thursday, April 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose said on Thursday it would stop making its products with fur by the end of 2022 as the company looks to become more environmentally conscious after years of backlash over its use of coyote fur.

Several Canada Goose peers, including Versace, Michael Kors and Gucci, have recently decided to go fur-free, while apparel makers Nike Inc and Gap are looking to make their products more sustainable to cater to eco-conscious shoppers.

Read more: Canada Goose sees revenue topping $1B amid online sales surge, China demand

Canada Goose, known for its $1,000 parkas, will also stop buying fur by the end of this year. It had in 2020 unveiled plans to introduce reclaimed fur into its supply chain.

The company has long drawn criticism from animal welfare organizations such as the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which has called it a symbol that “represents anything but warmth,” as its winter parkas have their hoods lined with fur trim.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada Goose’s website, however, says it still uses natural down in jackets, even as PETA alleges the down industry uses painful methods to kill geese for making jackets.

© 2021 Reuters
Canada Goose tagcanada goose fur tagcanada goose controversy tagcanada goose fur free tagcanada goose no fur tagfur free canada goose tagno fur canada goose tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers