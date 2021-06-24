Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash outside of Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 8:05 am
Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash outside of Halifax - image View image in full screen
Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

A 45-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital after being involved in a crash on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke.

In a release, the RCMP said they were called about a crash on Tuesday evening. At the scene, police learned the driver of a motorcycle had been thrown from his vehicle while travelling east on the highway.

READ MORE: 2 people die in separate N.S. crashes, including 11-year-old girl

Police said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics.

A short time later, the man died in hospital from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP Nova Scotia Traffic Fatal Collision Highway 1 Mount Uniacke

