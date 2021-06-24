Motorcyclist dies in hospital following crash outside of Halifax

A 45-year-old motorcyclist has died in hospital after being involved in a crash on Highway 1 in Mount Uniacke.
In a release, the RCMP said they were called about a crash on Tuesday evening. At the scene, police learned the driver of a motorcycle had been thrown from his vehicle while travelling east on the highway.
Police said the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and taken to hospital by paramedics.
A short time later, the man died in hospital from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
